Northern Trust Corp Has $225.59 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $225,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

