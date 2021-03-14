Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $256,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock worth $1,652,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.