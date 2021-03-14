Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,741,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $361,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

