Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

