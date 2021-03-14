North Mountain Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. North Mountain Merger had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of North Mountain Merger’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NMMCU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. North Mountain Merger has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 667,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in North Mountain Merger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 855,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in North Mountain Merger by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at $5,100,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,160,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

