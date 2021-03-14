Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in February

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.
NCLTF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23.
Nitori Company Profile
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.