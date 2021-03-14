Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in February

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

NCLTF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

