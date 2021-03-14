Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,746.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

