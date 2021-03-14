Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,095 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

