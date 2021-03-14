Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,775 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

