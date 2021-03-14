Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,547 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 93,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.