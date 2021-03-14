Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 15.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

