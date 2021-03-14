Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $269.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $269.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

