Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $24.04 Million Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics makes up 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 2.98% of OrthoPediatrics worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

