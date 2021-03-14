Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Trex worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

