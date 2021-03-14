Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 233,595 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.37% of Telos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $13,644,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $34.23 on Friday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.