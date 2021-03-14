Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 142,064 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.60, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.