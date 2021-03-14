Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $7.14 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00636447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

