NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Up 83.5% in February

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NBEV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
NewAge Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
