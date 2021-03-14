NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Up 83.5% in February

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NBEV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 154,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.