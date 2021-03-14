New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,943 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

