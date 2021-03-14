New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,096 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knoll were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 140,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.94 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.