New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Sohu.com worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 853.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 742.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. Analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.