New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,803,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,863,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $40.62 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.