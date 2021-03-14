New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,600 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

