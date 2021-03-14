New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $2,504,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $3,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,109 shares of company stock worth $10,505,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

