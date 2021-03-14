New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,400 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Systemax were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SYX stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,841 shares of company stock valued at $687,483. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.