New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,600 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Kearny Financial worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

