New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.73

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 3797502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

