New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $321.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.90 million and the lowest is $316.80 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $261.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

