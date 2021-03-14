New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 11th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NPA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,575,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. New Providence Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

