New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 77144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.