New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.69 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

