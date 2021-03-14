New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NEN stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

