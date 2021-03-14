Neutrino USD Trading Down 0.4% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $175.53 million and $1.76 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00446308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00061156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00515757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011122 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 176,341,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,341,046 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

