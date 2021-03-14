Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,726. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

