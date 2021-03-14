Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $3.29 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,919.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $324,227 in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

