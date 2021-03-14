Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $68,481,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 136,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NFLX opened at $518.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.86. The company has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

