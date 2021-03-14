Needham & Company LLC Boosts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $19.75

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CURLF. DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

