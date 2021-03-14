Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $34.87 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $34.87 million and $3.22 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,219,906 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.