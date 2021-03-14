NativeCoin Trading Up 23.7% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $10.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00230942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.35 or 0.02239644 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,634,321 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.