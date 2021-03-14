National Vision Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,900% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

