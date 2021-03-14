National Bank Financial Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $35.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

BLDP stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

