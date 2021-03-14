National Bank Financial Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$463.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

