NaPoleonX Trading 66.1% Higher Over Last Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $10.49 million and $18,665.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

