Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90-1.05 EPS.

MYE opened at $19.59 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

