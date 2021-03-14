My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 647,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 76,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,644. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

