Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $679,000 Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $65.59 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67.

