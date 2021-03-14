Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000.

QEFA stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

