Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 926 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,056,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 79,201 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.68 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

