Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,744,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 953.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

