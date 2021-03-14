Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

